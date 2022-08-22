Sign up
Photo 815
Wall Hanging
There were two of these hanging on one of the garden walls at Doddington. Very intricate & colourful.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
JackieR
ace
So much to see in this abstract work
August 22nd, 2022
