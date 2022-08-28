Sign up
Photo 817
Singer
This Steam punk man was singing outside the Magna Carta pub. Entertaining the passers by.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
man
,
steam
,
singer
,
punk
Susan Wakely
ace
A great look.
August 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hope the voice was as good as the looks !! ha ! fav
August 28th, 2022
