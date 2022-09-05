Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 822
New School Year
Most schools in our area opened after the summer break today. Lucy starts year 7, Leah year 5 & Connor year 1. A bit of an edit on this collage.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3069
photos
170
followers
145
following
225% complete
View this month »
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Latest from all albums
819
820
2204
2205
2206
821
822
2207
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
5th September 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
school
,
collage
,
year
,
grandkids
Pat Knowles
ace
I think girls are always ready for back up not the boys so much!
September 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close