Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 823
Dahlia 2
This is the shot that I would have gone for if we weren’t doing sooc & nifty fifty.
I used a macro lens, got a lot closer, increased the colour & sharpened the image.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3072
photos
170
followers
145
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Latest from all albums
2205
2206
821
822
2207
2208
2209
823
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
7th September 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
dahlia
,
edited
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice detail on the petals.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close