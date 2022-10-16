Previous
Sunny Sunday Afternoon by carole_sandford
Photo 840

Sunny Sunday Afternoon

Lovely light on the trees in Harstholme Park this afternoon. I like the winding path too
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
That path looks very inviting. Nice shot. Fav.
October 16th, 2022  
