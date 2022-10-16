Sign up
Photo 840
Sunny Sunday Afternoon
Lovely light on the trees in Harstholme Park this afternoon. I like the winding path too
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3130
photos
167
followers
142
following
Tags
trees
,
sunny
,
park
,
hartsholme
Sue Cooper
ace
That path looks very inviting. Nice shot. Fav.
October 16th, 2022
