Lunch Anyone? by carole_sandford
Photo 841

Lunch Anyone?

From Sunday, this squirrel was eating something that had been put out by visitors, on the tree stump. He wasn't the slightest bit bothered by us at all, making photographing him rather easy.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Corinne C ace
This is so cute and with a great focus
October 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous capture - great focus and detail , he was too busy with his seeds to even notice you ! fav
October 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Awww you made the pesky tree rat look so cute!
October 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They use their charm and cuteness to encourage people to bring food. Lovely capture.
October 18th, 2022  
