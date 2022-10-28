Sign up
Photo 849
Me & Lulu (Lucy)
We used to call her Lulu when she was little, she’s not so keen on it now, but I think she’ll always be Lulu! My other granddaughter, Leah took this on my phone. This was take number 8 I think, bless her!
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
iphone
,
walking
,
granddaughter
,
nanny
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav. A super photo of you and Leah ,- well done Leah !
October 28th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Gorgeous shot. Well done to your granddaughter
October 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How sweet.
October 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely that she caught you both with a nice smile.
October 28th, 2022
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
October 28th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
October 28th, 2022
