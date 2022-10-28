Previous
Next
Me & Lulu (Lucy) by carole_sandford
Photo 849

Me & Lulu (Lucy)

We used to call her Lulu when she was little, she’s not so keen on it now, but I think she’ll always be Lulu! My other granddaughter, Leah took this on my phone. This was take number 8 I think, bless her!
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav. A super photo of you and Leah ,- well done Leah !
October 28th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Gorgeous shot. Well done to your granddaughter
October 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
How sweet.
October 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely that she caught you both with a nice smile.
October 28th, 2022  
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
October 28th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise