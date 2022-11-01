Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 851
Weather !
Lots of inclement weather today. This dramatic light & sky presented itself to me on my drive home this afternoon/evening. So, I just had to stop & capture this with my 'phone!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3157
photos
168
followers
142
following
233% complete
View this month »
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Latest from all albums
2260
849
2261
2262
850
2263
851
2264
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
sky
,
weather
,
rain
,
autumn
,
homeward
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh yes....been like that here too....with added yellow !
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close