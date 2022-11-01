Previous
Next
Weather ! by carole_sandford
Photo 851

Weather !

Lots of inclement weather today. This dramatic light & sky presented itself to me on my drive home this afternoon/evening. So, I just had to stop & capture this with my 'phone!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Oh yes....been like that here too....with added yellow !
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise