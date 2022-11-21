Previous
Did someone say there was food? by carole_sandford
Did someone say there was food?

Word must have got round that the feeders had been replenished! This large colourful chaps was picking up crumbs that had been dropped, underneath the feeders.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
A great opportunist.
