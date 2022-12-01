Sign up
Photo 859
Christmas at Doddington 2
My cousin Cheryl, stood on the bridge, crossing a frozen river, with the moon in the background. There was also the sound of cracking ice.This instillation was done by the Art Students of Lincoln college.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st December 2022 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
hall
,
cousin
,
doddington
Milanie
ace
Quite creative
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely image !
December 1st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Magical
December 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a fun event .
December 1st, 2022
