Christmas at Doddington 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 859

Christmas at Doddington 2

My cousin Cheryl, stood on the bridge, crossing a frozen river, with the moon in the background. There was also the sound of cracking ice.This instillation was done by the Art Students of Lincoln college.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Milanie ace
Quite creative
December 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely image !
December 1st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Magical
December 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a fun event .
December 1st, 2022  
