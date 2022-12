High Bridge, Lincoln

The photo I took last night of the sculpture across the River Witham was taken from the bridge in this photo, so looking behind me, as I stand to take this one. This the oldest bridge in the country that still has buildings on it. The black & white building is a café/ restaurant, over three floors. Its quite old, from around 1540, with uneven floors & a historic atmosphere inside. They do nice food & you often have to queue for a table.