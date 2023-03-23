Previous
Pink Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 916

Pink Tulips

These were all standing upright yesterday & today they have drooped beautifully. So I just had to photograph them.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Have you put a 1p or 2p in the water. It helps them stay upright.
March 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful edit
March 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it!
March 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys not heard of that one. I was always told to pierce the stems with a pin. They had been upright for almost a week.
March 23rd, 2023  
