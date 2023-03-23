Sign up
Photo 916
Pink Tulips
These were all standing upright yesterday & today they have drooped beautifully. So I just had to photograph them.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
tulips
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Have you put a 1p or 2p in the water. It helps them stay upright.
March 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful edit
March 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love it!
March 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
not heard of that one. I was always told to pierce the stems with a pin. They had been upright for almost a week.
March 23rd, 2023
