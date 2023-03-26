Sky over Scampton

I forgot to post this one last week, taken looking across the airfield as I left what was RAF Scampton, after the Red Arrows had departed for their now home of RAF Waddington . If you zoom in you can still see the control tower along with a few other buildings.

Anyone in the UK will be aware that it is currently top of the government’s list for housing approx 1500 asylum seekers! As I am sure you can imagine this has caused up roar amongst locals, especially as there was a £300m enterprise for redevelopment & preservation of some this sites heritage & history about to commence - now seemingly disregarded without consultation! The battle rolls on….