Sky over Scampton

I forgot to post this one last week, taken looking across the airfield as I left what was RAF Scampton, after the Red Arrows had departed for their now home of RAF Waddington . If you zoom in you can still see the control tower along with a few other buildings.
Anyone in the UK will be aware that it is currently top of the government’s list for housing approx 1500 asylum seekers! As I am sure you can imagine this has caused up roar amongst locals, especially as there was a £300m enterprise for redevelopment & preservation of some this sites heritage & history about to commence - now seemingly disregarded without consultation! The battle rolls on….
Carole Sandford

Carole Sandford
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fascinating looking sky.
March 26th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That’s an amazing sky. Fav.
March 26th, 2023  
