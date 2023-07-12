Sign up
Previous
Photo 992
Into the Garden
A view from the drive looking into the back garden.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th July 2023 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
garden
,
summer
Susan Wakely
ace
Everything looks so tidy.
July 12th, 2023
