Same Guy, Different Year by carole_sandford
Photo 1026

Same Guy, Different Year

Have seen this guy before at a previous festival, dressed exactly the same though. Quite a striking costume, with the red & the black.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture although I find him a little creepy looking.
August 29th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
See him every year. Brilliant outfit.
August 29th, 2023  
Brennie B
Wow. Doesn't he look great and the effort!
August 29th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Wow...he looks really good.
August 29th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 29th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a great one.
August 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 29th, 2023  
