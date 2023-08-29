Sign up
Previous
Photo 1026
Same Guy, Different Year
Have seen this guy before at a previous festival, dressed exactly the same though. Quite a striking costume, with the red & the black.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
7
4
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
steampunk
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture although I find him a little creepy looking.
August 29th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
See him every year. Brilliant outfit.
August 29th, 2023
Brennie B
Wow. Doesn't he look great and the effort!
August 29th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow...he looks really good.
August 29th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 29th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a great one.
August 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
