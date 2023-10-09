Previous
Apple Display by carole_sandford
Apple Display

From yesterday’s Apple Day at Gunby. There was only a couple of varieties that I had heard of, Cox’s Orange Pippins & Russets ( the latter being one of my Dad’s favourites.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh yes....Russetts are my absolute favourite.....
October 9th, 2023  
