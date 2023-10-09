Sign up
Previous
Photo 1055
Apple Display
From yesterday’s Apple Day at Gunby. There was only a couple of varieties that I had heard of, Cox’s Orange Pippins & Russets ( the latter being one of my Dad’s favourites.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Tags
apples
,
gunby
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh yes....Russetts are my absolute favourite.....
October 9th, 2023
