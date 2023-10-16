Previous
Chicken Whisperer by carole_sandford
Photo 1057

Chicken Whisperer

There are free range chickens at Hackthorn & they come running to you as you get out of your car. These had followed Phil up the road.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
How funny Very nice capture
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise