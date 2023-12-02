Sign up
Photo 1091
Hackthorn Chick
There are free range chickens at Hackathon that come running up to you as you get out of the car & follow you about.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
chicken
,
hackthorn
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait of Ms. Hen! They are super friendly. My neighbor's chicken run away as soon as they see someone they don't know.
December 2nd, 2023
