Shooting Star by carole_sandford
Photo 1096

Shooting Star

From our very cold walk around Lincoln yesterday evening. Some of the Christmas lights aren’t as striking as previous years, but this one was rather eye catching!
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
This is spectacular. Fav.
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! a real sight !
December 7th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
This was possibly the best of the bunch
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is quite impressive.
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Definitely eye-catching - really like it
December 7th, 2023  
