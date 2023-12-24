Previous
Naceous Clouds by carole_sandford
Photo 1109

Naceous Clouds

Which can be seen at the top of the darker clouds. I have a closer one, but it is exactly the same as Phil’s and I actually liked this shot, showing the whole cloudscape & colours. This was taken from our front door.
Best viewed on black.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Very nice. Shows the width of the phenomenon. Fascinating what Mother Nature can do.
December 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
December 24th, 2023  
