Previous
Photo 1127
Grasses
On my way to the supermarket today, these grasses were in a field, they remind me of pampas, but apparently they are, miscanthus sacchariflorus or Amur Silver Grass. I liked how they looked with the cold afternoon winter sun behind them.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sun
,
cold
,
grasses
Beverley
ace
They are beautiful wafting about in the cool sunshine.
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light through the grasses.
January 17th, 2024
