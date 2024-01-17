Previous
Grasses by carole_sandford
Photo 1127

Grasses

On my way to the supermarket today, these grasses were in a field, they remind me of pampas, but apparently they are, miscanthus sacchariflorus or Amur Silver Grass. I liked how they looked with the cold afternoon winter sun behind them.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
They are beautiful wafting about in the cool sunshine.
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light through the grasses.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise