Ever Decreasing Circles by carole_sandford
Photo 1180

Ever Decreasing Circles

I know the chick is heading away from me, but I liked the water circles.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Carole Sandford

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture fv!
April 22nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Love all the texture in the background
April 22nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
They’re such fragile looking creatures aren’t they.
April 22nd, 2024  
