The Breakfast Room by carole_sandford
Photo 1202

The Breakfast Room

A typical room in many of these NT houses. The Breakfast room is considerably less formal than the dining room, though there are many large paintings.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive gorgeous room
June 1st, 2024  
