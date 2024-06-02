Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1203
Lambs
In the grounds of Calke Abbey , there are sheep wandering in the fields right up to the house. There are no fences or hedges, so you can wander right up to them. The only thing keeping them more or less in one place were cattle grids.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4117
photos
176
followers
146
following
329% complete
View this month »
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
Latest from all albums
2839
1201
2840
2841
2842
1202
2843
1203
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Taken
1st June 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
abbey
,
calke
Lou Ann
ace
I know they enjoy all of the green grass. Great capture of these two.
June 2nd, 2024
Monica
Awww, cute!
June 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely plump lambs - such a cute pair !
June 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful nature shot.
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
June 2nd, 2024
KV
ace
Great composition… so lovely.
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close