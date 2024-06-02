Previous
Lambs by carole_sandford
Photo 1203

Lambs

In the grounds of Calke Abbey , there are sheep wandering in the fields right up to the house. There are no fences or hedges, so you can wander right up to them. The only thing keeping them more or less in one place were cattle grids.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
I know they enjoy all of the green grass. Great capture of these two.
June 2nd, 2024  
Monica
Awww, cute!
June 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely plump lambs - such a cute pair !
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful nature shot.
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
June 2nd, 2024  
KV ace
Great composition… so lovely.
June 2nd, 2024  
