Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1204
Group Photo
Obviously I didn’t take this, as I’m in it. A very kind gentleman did the honours, at Lincoln Cathedral this afternoon.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4126
photos
178
followers
148
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Latest from all albums
2845
2846
2847
2848
1
2849
1204
2850
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
cathedral
,
phil
,
&
,
mr
,
casablanca
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice pic of the four of us.
June 9th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
What a nice photo of you all!
June 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great smiles for a 365 meet-up.
June 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo of you all…
June 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah lots of happy faces
June 9th, 2024
Monica
Great happy photo
June 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
So good to see you all & your happy faces! Carole & Phil! Good to meet up & they would have so much info on the Cathedral.
June 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close