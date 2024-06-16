Previous
Man on a Boat Seat by carole_sandford
Photo 1208

Man on a Boat Seat

Quite a find on the other side of a storage building. This seat in the shape of a boat was really quite lovely. We’ve never really investigated this area before.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
It was surprisingly comfortable.
June 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a work of art!
June 16th, 2024  
Michelle
Very unusual
June 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Neat seat!
June 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a great find in both ways! He looks like a keeper... Seriously though - I love the little boat!
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise