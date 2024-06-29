Woolsthorpe Manor

The birthplace and family home of Sir Issac Newton. It was here that he did much of his scientific work, having come home from Cambridge University in 1665 due to the great plague ( it wasn’t only London that was affected). It was here that the apple fell from the tree & inspired work on gravity. He also worked on the theory that white light, was actually made up of 7 colours. It’s a very interesting place to visit, with interactive scientific things to do - all much more interesting than when you did these subjects at school - then again, there is that saying that “ education is wasted on the young”!