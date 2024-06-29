Previous
Woolsthorpe Manor by carole_sandford
Photo 1217

Woolsthorpe Manor

The birthplace and family home of Sir Issac Newton. It was here that he did much of his scientific work, having come home from Cambridge University in 1665 due to the great plague ( it wasn’t only London that was affected). It was here that the apple fell from the tree & inspired work on gravity. He also worked on the theory that white light, was actually made up of 7 colours. It’s a very interesting place to visit, with interactive scientific things to do - all much more interesting than when you did these subjects at school - then again, there is that saying that “ education is wasted on the young”!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very interesting… lovely photo
June 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Really enjoyed the visit (Latte incident aside); the volunteers in the house were brilliant, so informative.
June 29th, 2024  
