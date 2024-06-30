Sign up
Photo 1218
Farm Entrance
Have noticed these a few times when driving past. These silhouettes are at the entrance to a farm on edge of the village. So as we were there on foot today I thought I’d photograph them.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z
These are great - they make a great image too.
June 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful silhouettes
June 30th, 2024
Pat Knowles
They are very effective aren’t they. We have two at the end of our road still up from DDay.
June 30th, 2024
Lesley
How lovely they are. Great find.
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
They look good.
June 30th, 2024
