Farm Entrance by carole_sandford
Farm Entrance

Have noticed these a few times when driving past. These silhouettes are at the entrance to a farm on edge of the village. So as we were there on foot today I thought I’d photograph them.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Rob Z ace
These are great - they make a great image too.
June 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful silhouettes
June 30th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
They are very effective aren’t they. We have two at the end of our road still up from DDay.
June 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely they are. Great find.
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look good.
June 30th, 2024  
