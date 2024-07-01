Previous
That Poppy Field by carole_sandford
Photo 1219

That Poppy Field

A view across the poppy field & blue sky with clouds.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Holy cow!!!
July 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
Really amazing to see such a vast field of poppies!
July 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's an incredible sight!
July 1st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Quite a sight
July 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
July 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a sight!
July 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty scene.
July 1st, 2024  
KV ace
Wow… what a cloudscape.
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise