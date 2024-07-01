Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
That Poppy Field
A view across the poppy field & blue sky with clouds.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
8
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4165
photos
178
followers
147
following
333% complete
Tags
field
,
poppy
moni kozi
Holy cow!!!
July 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
Really amazing to see such a vast field of poppies!
July 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - that's an incredible sight!
July 1st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Quite a sight
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a sight!
July 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty scene.
July 1st, 2024
KV
ace
Wow… what a cloudscape.
July 1st, 2024
