Me & My Brother by carole_sandford
Photo 1222

Me & My Brother

This photo must be about 61 years old. My brother is 74 yrs old today.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Such a sweet photograph.
July 6th, 2024  
KV ace
Awww... nice find.
July 6th, 2024  
