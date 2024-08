Die Mauer

Another throw back to our time in Berlin in the 1980s.

Probably one of the most famous dividing walls ever. Commenced 13 August 1961 ( I wasn’t even born) - November 9th 1989. The eastern side was pristine white, the western side became an ever changing art form. This was taken looking over the wall from one of the viewing platforms, looking towards Potsdammer Platz, which in its day was something like Piccadilly Circus in London.