Throw Back Thursday by carole_sandford
Photo 1236

Throw Back Thursday

Had been going through some Berlin photos from when we lived there & I thought I might share a few to 365.
This was the then Prince & Princess of Wales flying into RAF Gatow as part of the Berlin 750 year anniversary. November 1987.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Krista Marson ace
that's quite the throwback! So nice to see Diana again....
August 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
He looks a bit miserable even then, but so nice to see Diana looking interested and stunning as usual.
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous flashback to 1987… she was so kind.
Wonderful photo…
August 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You had a great viewpoint.
August 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
He looks happier these days….. Diana looking very stylish!
August 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Diana looked so stylish and always pretty....great photo.
August 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
Fascinating. Did you take the photo?
August 1st, 2024  
