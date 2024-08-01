Sign up
Previous
Photo 1236
Throw Back Thursday
Had been going through some Berlin photos from when we lived there & I thought I might share a few to 365.
This was the then Prince & Princess of Wales flying into RAF Gatow as part of the Berlin 750 year anniversary. November 1987.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
7
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
4213
photos
177
followers
143
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st July 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berlin
,
1987
Krista Marson
ace
that's quite the throwback! So nice to see Diana again....
August 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
He looks a bit miserable even then, but so nice to see Diana looking interested and stunning as usual.
August 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous flashback to 1987… she was so kind.
Wonderful photo…
August 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You had a great viewpoint.
August 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
He looks happier these days….. Diana looking very stylish!
August 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Diana looked so stylish and always pretty....great photo.
August 1st, 2024
moni kozi
Fascinating. Did you take the photo?
August 1st, 2024
Wonderful photo…