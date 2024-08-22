Sign up
Photo 1248
Wall Art
As I said previously the western side of the Berlin Wall was an ever changing art form. Here are some examples from around 1987/88.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
wall
,
berlin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Fascinating!
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A mixture of art and graffiti.
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice to see, so much detail
August 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a fantastic historical documentation
August 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a super, very interesting image!
August 22nd, 2024
