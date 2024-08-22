Previous
As I said previously the western side of the Berlin Wall was an ever changing art form. Here are some examples from around 1987/88.
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Fascinating!
August 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A mixture of art and graffiti.
August 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice to see, so much detail
August 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a fantastic historical documentation
August 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a super, very interesting image!
August 22nd, 2024  
