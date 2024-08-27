Previous
New Buildings by carole_sandford
Photo 1252

New Buildings

The University in Lincoln has grown considerably in the last few years & most of the buildings in this shot belong to the Uni, mainly accommodation.
This was again taken from the castle ramparts.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The cathedral and Castle are such such interesting building in stark contrast to this view.
August 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys I agree, they don’t build em like they used to! “Up hill” is full of historic buildings “ down hill” is a bit of a mess in my opinion.
August 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such lovely clarity in this shot
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise