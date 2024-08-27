Sign up
Photo 1252
New Buildings
The University in Lincoln has grown considerably in the last few years & most of the buildings in this shot belong to the Uni, mainly accommodation.
This was again taken from the castle ramparts.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4256
photos
174
followers
142
following
343% complete
Tags
lincoln
,
university
Susan Wakely
ace
The cathedral and Castle are such such interesting building in stark contrast to this view.
August 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
I agree, they don’t build em like they used to! “Up hill” is full of historic buildings “ down hill” is a bit of a mess in my opinion.
August 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such lovely clarity in this shot
August 27th, 2024
