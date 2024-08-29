Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1254
103
This lady was born 103 years ago today. This lady was my Mum. I think she was early to mid 20s in this photo.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4260
photos
174
followers
142
following
343% complete
View this month »
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
Latest from all albums
1251
75
2929
1252
2930
1253
2931
1254
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
mum
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful portrait of mum - I also celebrate my mum every year. She would have been 105 this year.
August 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh, what a pretty mom you had, Carole! Both you and your granddaughter resemble her! :-)
August 29th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
♥️
August 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful portrait - I can see the family likeness !
August 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beautiful… I agree with beryl… Precious photo
August 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness, I sure do see you and Lucy in your mum. 🥰
August 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close