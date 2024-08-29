Previous
This lady was born 103 years ago today. This lady was my Mum. I think she was early to mid 20s in this photo.
Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful portrait of mum - I also celebrate my mum every year. She would have been 105 this year.
August 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh, what a pretty mom you had, Carole! Both you and your granddaughter resemble her! :-)
August 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
♥️
August 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful portrait - I can see the family likeness !
August 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful beautiful… I agree with beryl… Precious photo
August 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness, I sure do see you and Lucy in your mum. 🥰
August 29th, 2024  
