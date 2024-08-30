Previous
The Cheek of a Cat! by carole_sandford
Photo 1255

The Cheek of a Cat!

When I went out to take a photo in the garden this evening, I espied our neighbours cat, having made himself comfy on the back cushions of our patio sofa! I just had to photograph it!
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh it looks very comfy.
August 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sleepy and comfy
August 30th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Those eyes !!!!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise