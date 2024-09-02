Previous
It’s here again! by carole_sandford
It’s here again!

I spotted the neighbours cat on our front door step as I drove onto the drive this evening. So after I’d parked I quietly made my way round to the door & snapped this.
We seem to have been adopted, but I don’t know why, as we don’t feed him!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
He has certainly adopted you Carole, - Perhaps you have a comfortable door mat and his home hasn't got one !!!
September 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
So cute….
September 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Yes, I think that kitty wants to move to your home!
September 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Do you feed your hedgehog?? Cat will steal
September 2nd, 2024  
