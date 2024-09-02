Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
It’s here again!
I spotted the neighbours cat on our front door step as I drove onto the drive this evening. So after I’d parked I quietly made my way round to the door & snapped this.
We seem to have been adopted, but I don’t know why, as we don’t feed him!
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4267
photos
173
followers
142
following
344% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
neighbour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He has certainly adopted you Carole, - Perhaps you have a comfortable door mat and his home hasn't got one !!!
September 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
So cute….
September 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Yes, I think that kitty wants to move to your home!
September 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Do you feed your hedgehog?? Cat will steal
September 2nd, 2024
