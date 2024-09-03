Previous
Hay Rolls by carole_sandford
Photo 1258

Hay Rolls

This field is just down the road from our village. I thought it made a good rural image. Not too clear, but there are three pheasants crossing to the left side of the field.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
I love this scene t this time of year.
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scene - love the giant golden rolls and the family of pheasants searching for any loose grain ! fav
September 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
I love it! Like home
September 3rd, 2024  
