Photo 1258
Hay Rolls
This field is just down the road from our village. I thought it made a good rural image. Not too clear, but there are three pheasants crossing to the left side of the field.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely
I love this scene t this time of year.
September 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful scene - love the giant golden rolls and the family of pheasants searching for any loose grain ! fav
September 3rd, 2024
Beverley
I love it! Like home
September 3rd, 2024
