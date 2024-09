DDR Guards

Another Berlin throw back. This was the changing of the guard at Neue Wache, on Unter den Linden. It created quite a stir for the tourists.

Neue Wache is an early 19th century monument that has commemorated a number of conflicts, and since 1993 it has been the Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany to war & tyranny.

The East German soldiers maintained the “goose step” march, which can be seen here.

(DDR - German Democratic Republic/ East Germany)