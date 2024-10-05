Sign up
Previous
Photo 1270
Lucy
We had a wander in Hartsholme Park this afternoon. Lucy takes lots of selfies, but Nanny was restricted to just one - it’s a teenager thing 😜
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford
ace
Love her to bits. ♥️
October 5th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
That is funny. Very nice photo.
October 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… family times to cherish
October 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great portrait .. she has your smile
October 5th, 2024
