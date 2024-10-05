Previous
Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 1270

Lucy

We had a wander in Hartsholme Park this afternoon. Lucy takes lots of selfies, but Nanny was restricted to just one - it’s a teenager thing 😜
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Love her to bits. ♥️
October 5th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
That is funny. Very nice photo.
October 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… family times to cherish
October 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait .. she has your smile
October 5th, 2024  
