Photo 1287
35 years ago today
35 years ago this world renowned city divider was breached as the borders were opened. I had returned to the Uk in August because I started a job before we were posted. Phil was still there & danced in the wall this night.
Diary post.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
Tags
35
,
wall
,
berlin
,
ago
,
yrs
