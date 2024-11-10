Previous
RBL Festival of Remembrance by carole_sandford
RBL Festival of Remembrance

Yes it’s a TV shot, but I rather liked it, showing the falling poppy petals at the Albert Hall yesterday evening.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful to honour and remember how they protected us
November 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful capture! The poppies seemed redder this year!
November 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful remembrance picture.
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Special moment in time that you've captured!
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
