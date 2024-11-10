Sign up
Previous
Photo 1288
RBL Festival of Remembrance
Yes it’s a TV shot, but I rather liked it, showing the falling poppy petals at the Albert Hall yesterday evening.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th November 2024 10:34pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rbl
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful to honour and remember how they protected us
November 10th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful capture! The poppies seemed redder this year!
November 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful remembrance picture.
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Special moment in time that you've captured!
November 10th, 2024
