Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1290
Enid
Called Enid as a reference to Ms Blyton's Famous five. They form the front of many displays. As with most seasons, there are two new pilots Red 1&2, they fly at the front next to the team leader.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4375
photos
173
followers
145
following
353% complete
View this month »
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
Latest from all albums
1288
77
3005
3006
1289
3007
3008
1290
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th November 2024 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
arrows
,
enid
Paul J
ace
I love watching aerial shows like this.
November 14th, 2024
YvetteL
Great capture in this formation
November 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic
November 14th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Enid! I love it! Great capture!
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great timing and shot !
November 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close