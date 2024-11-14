Previous
Enid by carole_sandford
Photo 1290

Enid

Called Enid as a reference to Ms Blyton's Famous five. They form the front of many displays. As with most seasons, there are two new pilots Red 1&2, they fly at the front next to the team leader.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Paul J ace
I love watching aerial shows like this.
November 14th, 2024  
YvetteL
Great capture in this formation
November 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic
November 14th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Enid! I love it! Great capture!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great timing and shot !
November 14th, 2024  
