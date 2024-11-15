Previous
Dyke by carole_sandford
Dyke

Lincolnshire has many of these for land drainage. There is one of these in either side of the road, which as you can see is not terribly wide. You really don’t want to misjudge the width of the road & go off into one of these! 😱
Wonderful leading line
Wonderful leading line
November 15th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely photo of such a mundane subject
November 15th, 2024  
