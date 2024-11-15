Sign up
Previous
Photo 1291
Dyke
Lincolnshire has many of these for land drainage. There is one of these in either side of the road, which as you can see is not terribly wide. You really don’t want to misjudge the width of the road & go off into one of these! 😱
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
ditch
,
duke
,
drainage
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful leading line
November 15th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Lovely photo of such a mundane subject
November 15th, 2024
