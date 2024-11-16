Previous
Autumn Wisteria by carole_sandford
Photo 1292

Autumn Wisteria

The wisteria in the formal gardens putting on an autumn show of colour. Note that the pink flowers there are hollyhocks, in November - not the norm! There were still a few roses & rhododendrons still in flower, believe it or not!
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise