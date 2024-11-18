Sign up
Previous
Photo 1294
Flower like
Autumn leaves looking like flower petals. Not quite sure what these are but they are so pretty!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4383
photos
173
followers
145
following
354% complete
View this month »
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Latest from all albums
3009
1291
3010
1292
3011
1293
3012
1294
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
like
Beverley
ace
Strong autumn colours… looks like flower for sure.
November 18th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
So pretty
November 18th, 2024
