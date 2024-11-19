Previous
Wintery Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 1295

Wintery Tree

Had a cold walk to Buslingthorpe today. “My tree” looking rather bleak, but dramatic, in the remains of the over night snow.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the shape of the tree. Beautiful.
November 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
love how you show its changes over the seasons
November 19th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very cold looking photo.
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks quite stark.
November 19th, 2024  
