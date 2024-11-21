Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
Fieldfare
Taken this evening, I missed the Kingfisher, but I did get this.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4389
photos
173
followers
145
following
355% complete
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
3012
1294
3013
1295
3014
1296
3015
1297
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
fieldfare
,
fiskerton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, this is good too!
November 21st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Great capture. Member of the Thrush family. Gorgeous looking bird.
November 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Such a lovely capture… beautiful
November 21st, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 21st, 2024
