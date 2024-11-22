Previous
Oh can you see me? by carole_sandford
Oh can you see me?

A squirrel amongst the plants in our garden. I loved the way he kept popping up, just to make sure no one was going to bother him.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Diana ace
So adorable.
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , one of your cheeky chappies !!
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute rummaging for snacks.
November 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Cute capture!
November 22nd, 2024  
Monica
So cute
November 22nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Great catch…..they are quick so well done. Going about his business storing nuts I expect.
November 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Happy squirrel
November 22nd, 2024  
