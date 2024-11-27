Previous
Days End by carole_sandford
Days End

Sunset at Hackthorn this evening & lots of reflections in the water. We were quite late getting there & nearly missed it!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… glad you made it. Stunning!
November 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Just got it! Lovely
November 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful but cold !
November 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
November 27th, 2024  
